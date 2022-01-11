child death

-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that the father of Asaiah Molik is being charged with four counts of child neglect related to…
-
An Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigation has concluded that an August Elkhart police shooting was justified.According to a report from the Elkhart…
-
Justin Miller, the man who was babysitting 11-month-old Plymouth baby Mercedes Lain when she was reported missing earlier this month, has now been charged…
-
The body of Mercedes Lain, the 11-month-old Plymouth baby reported missing Sunday by parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain, was found Wednesday night in…
-
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A Michigan woman has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to neglect charges in the drug-related Indiana death…
-
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has announced that the father of a 3-year-old who was dropped off at the ER and died has been charged with the…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would ban the release of details in child neglect or abuse deaths to safeguard…