Home care nurse found guilty in the death of 3-year-old Coloma Twp. girl

A home health care nurse charged in the death of a 3-year-old while in her care in Coloma Township was found guilty on Thursday. According to The Herald-Palladium, 42 year old Judith Sobol was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Ophelia Mazure. Ophelia was born with severe medical problems that required around-the-clock care. Sobol was the home nurse who was assigned to watch her on the night of her death. According to testimony, the child’s mother woke up to the sound of alarms from her daughter’s medical equipment. She also found Sobol slumped in a chair mumbling incoherently. Ophelia was in her bed and not breathing -the tracheal tube she required to breathe had been removed. Sobol admitted to police she shot meth the same day she was set to care for the child. Sobol could face life in prison when she is sentenced on April 24.