The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that the father of Asaiah Molik is being charged with four counts of child neglect related to…
Two people have now been charged in a South Bend shooting that involved a 4-year-old child. On Tuesday, Oct. 5, officers responded to an incident in the…
Justin Miller, the man who was babysitting 11-month-old Plymouth baby Mercedes Lain when she was reported missing earlier this month, has now been charged…
The body of Mercedes Lain, the 11-month-old Plymouth baby reported missing Sunday by parents Tiffany Coburn and Kenneth Lain, was found Wednesday night in…