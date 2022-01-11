-
Roughly 175,000 Hoosier children under the age of 18 are at risk of slipping back into poverty or deeper into poverty if the expanded federal child tax…
-
Organizers in Indiana and around the country are urging for the extension of the expanded child tax credits. With the legislation up in the air, one…
-
The federal child tax credit expansion could gradually increase consumer spending in the state by more than $700 million according to a recent report from…
-
Some Hoosiers received the first monthly installment of a child tax credit Thursday. It’s a one-year-only program from the American Rescue Plan designed…