Indiana Senate Democrats focus on priorities they say have been ignored by Republicans

Indiana Senate Democrats want the legislature this year to focus on issues they say have been ignored for too long by Republicans.

Sen. Eddie Melton (D-Gary) said 2023 is the time for “bold investments” to support Hoosier families. And first on the list, he said, is always K-12 education.

“Especially when we know we have a shortage of teachers, counselors, nurses and staff, across the board,” Melton said.

Sen. Shelli Yoder said the legislature needs to finally step up to address a critical need – access to affordable child care.

“Indiana businesses cite lack of child care as their biggest external workforce barrier,” Yoder said.

The Senate Democrats’ plan would provide tax credits for child care.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) said the legislature's attention should be squarely fixed on these sorts of issues.

"Put a halt to all the divisive cultural wars that we've had and we see churning right now in the Indiana General Assembly," Taylor said.

At the same time, the caucus also plans to fight for bills that would restore abortion rights and enshrine same sex and interracial marriage rights in state law.

