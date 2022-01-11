-
Indiana House Democrats want the legislature to spend some of the state’s $4 billion surplus this year to help support struggling Hoosiers.Minority Leader…
This year saw the end of the first full school year affected by the pandemic, more state education funding specifically to raise teacher pay, and a lot…
Today we revisit a few of the most interesting topics we covered this week, including COVID-19 booster shots and tips on staying safe during the holidays,…
Today we talk about child care providers in Indiana, to find out what's led to staffing shortages and other widespread issues during the pandemic.Produced…
Lawmakers score a major victory in their legal battle over emergency powers. Indiana announces a half-a-billion dollar grant program to stabilize the…
The state extended a program to help essential workers pay for child care. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced this week…
A grant competition from the state’s largest early learning nonprofit aims to address so-called child care deserts. The group will offer up to $1 million…