Child care group to ask local employers for funding

In the wake of $225 million in state funding cuts for child care, a South Bend area advocacy group hopes local employers will step up.

The cuts forced at least 45 care providers statewide to close last month and they’ve put over 1,500 St. Joseph County families on a voucher waiting list.

But there’s a bright spot locally. The South Bend Redevelopment Commission last week gave $100,000 to Let’s Grow St. Joe, the county’s child care alliance. They’ll award grants for materials, equipment and furniture to South Bend care providers who apply. And they’ve received another $100,000 from the private South Bend-based Assante Foundation.

Let’s Grow St. Joe Director Terri Kosik says she plans to ask area employers to also invest in the fund.

“I think there will be a receptive audience to helping us help the providers because it’s infrastructure for the workforce,” Kosik says.

United Way of St. Joseph County President and CEO Mark Herriman spoke at a meeting Kosik organized Thursday about the funding cuts. Kosik says she’s also encouraged by the United Way’s support in the effort.

”I can’t say they’re going to give us money but they’re going to partner with us in seeking out support in the business community. So an investment in high-quality child care supports the current workforce but it also supports the future workforce since we know that good beginnings are essential.”