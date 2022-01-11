-
Indiana's largest early learning nonprofit announced more than a million dollars in grant awards Tuesday, aimed at closing care gaps across the state. The…
Millions of dollars in grant funding is being made available to help stabilize the early learning and child care industry, but as providers wait for cash…
Indiana is making more than half a billion dollars available to early learning providers across the state, through a grant program that aims to stabilize…
Child care providers from across the state gathered in Indianapolis Thursday to discuss how best to use a massive influx of pandemic relief funding aimed…
No counties in Indiana provide adequate access to high-quality preschool and child care opportunities, according to a new analysis from nonprofit Early…
The City of South Bend and the United Way of St. Joseph County have renewed their partnership to fund early childhood education. The United Way…
Federal COVID-19 relief funding is providing K-12 schools with an influx of critically-needed cash, but millions of dollars are also providing support for…