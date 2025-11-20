YMCA launching child care center downtown South Bend

The YMCA of Greater Michiana has enjoyed success in attracting members to the new downtown South Bend location they opened last year. They’re now planning to add a child care center.

Last summer the YMCA moved into the Leighton Building, which the city acquired in a land swap with Beacon Health System. The Y operates a health and fitness center on floors three through five.

On Monday the city’s redevelopment commission will consider also leasing the ground floor to the nonprofit – about two-thirds of the floor’s usable space – for a child care center. In return, starting next year, the Y would reimburse the city for half of the building’s utility costs, up from one-third reimbursement now.

The YMCA says in their first year downtown South Bend they’ve drawn over 3,500 members who come to work out and swim.

The new child care center would serve any kids age six months through 3 years, regardless of membership.

YMCA CEO Mark Weber says he has some personal experience with the issue.

“Many years ago when I had my first child, during lunch time I was able to walk a few blocks down, spend a little time with her, then head back to work," Weber says. "Nothing more magical than being able to do that, and that’s what I hope we can recreate downtown for our working families.”

Weber says they’ll create 90 spots and he thinks they’ll be snapped up quickly.

“Right now we run preschool up in St. Joe and Niles and they are full," he says. "There is a lack of quality, affordable preschool programs.”

They'll have to wait to start renovations until Beacon Rehabilitation moves out of the ground floor in April, and they hope to open next fall.

In exchange for the free space downtown, the Y last year gave the city its former property on Northside Boulevard. The city has demolished that building and last week the commission approved plan s to sell the land, with its views of the St. Joseph River, to Century Custom Builders.

Century plans to build 118 units there, a mix of apartments, duplexes, townhomes and single-family homes, with potential for commercial space.

