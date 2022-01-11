K-12 funding

-
When Nina Burton was a student in Gary Community Schools in the 1980s, the district had close to 30,000 students and several high schools. It was known…
At Victory College Prep, leaders face a challenge that used to be unusual in education: deciding how to spend a deluge of money. The school was awarded…
The U.S. Department of Education has approved Indiana's plan outlining how the state is using the latest round of federal COVID-19 relief funding.…
Goshen Community Schools is investing in after-school care and tutoring for students at risk of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic after receiving…
Indiana University is developing free virtual K-12 courses for teachers and students to use across the state as part of a grant-funded effort by education…
Federal COVID-19 relief funding is providing K-12 schools with an influx of critically-needed cash, but millions of dollars are also providing support for…
Legislative leaders are calling the new state budget a “historic win” for teachers, students and schools. Gov. Eric Holcomb and top Republican lawmakers…
Indiana's legislative leaders say school funding remains a top priority as the latest revenue forecast indicates an additional $2 billion available in the…
Indiana lawmakers will have about $2 billion more to use in the new state budget after an updated projection of state tax revenues was unveiled…
Teachers across the state are breathing a collective sigh of relief today, and many are praising the decision not to cut funding for K-12 schools this…