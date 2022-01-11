-
People in Indiana and around the country are receiving seeds in the mail from China that they didn’t order. State and federal officials are urging…
-
Saturday Purdue University issued a statement concerning travel to China. Here is a look at information that was emailed out to students: Purdue…
-
Several Michigan universities say faculty members and students are returning from trips to Chinaas the coronavirus outbreak grows worse.A Michigan State…
-
The Taylor University business study abroad program was supposed to be headquartered in Xian, which is about 500 miles away from the epicenter of the…
-
The December Ag Economy Barometer shows farmers are less confident about current conditions, but are more optimistic looking into the future.The national…
-
ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Former college football player and American citizen Wendell Brown has returned home to Michigan after being imprisoned in China for…
-
The latest escalation in the trade war with China is driving uncertainty for many Indiana businesses. One Indiana trade group is working to help companies…
-
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (AP) — A company specializing in the production and distribution of steel wheels plans to open a production facility in northern…