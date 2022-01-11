-
After deliberating for more than seven hours Thursday, a jury found 19-year-old Jaheim Campbell not guilty of murder in the death of a 7-year-old girl who…
An arrest has been made in the killing of 7-year-old Chrisyah Stephens of South Bend. St. Joseph Co. Prosecutor, Ken Cotter, announced that 18-year-old…
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office confirms that the Metro Homicide Unit now has identified a person of interest in the Chrisyah Stephens case. She…
