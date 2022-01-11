-
High school students in Indiana are working with a state lawmaker to craft a bill addressing climate change. The group formed out of frustration that…
It could get easier for landowners who do climate-friendly practices to get some extra cash under a new state Senate bill. The bill would create a state…
Nine cities in Indiana will work on projects to reduce their impact on the planet: Bloomington, Carmel, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Gary, Goshen, Richmond, West…
According to NASA, 2020 tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record globally. Though it was only the 14th the hottest year for Indiana, it marked the…
You can expect Michigan to be a snowy place this winter. MLive.com and FarmerWeather.com chief meteorologist Mark Torregrossa says above-normal…
A statewide climate strike is going digital this Earth Day. Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day in the U.S. Organizers of the…
Indiana engine manufacturer Cummins announced its new climate goals on Friday. The company plans to get down to zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.…
Young people across the globe are on strike Friday to demand action against climate change. Some students in South Bend left class to participate.A crowd…
Young people in Indiana and across the globe will rally for action against climate change on Friday. But how effective are things like marches and…
Agriculture accounts for about 9 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. A recent United Nations climate report says to reduce those emissions,…