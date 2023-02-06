State employees could lose $6.7 billion in pension returns if anti-ESG bill passes

Those opposed to a state House bill suspected it would mean less pension money for state employees. But a new estimate by the Indiana Public Retirement System shows it would be a significant loss in returns — about $6.7 billon over the next decade.

The bill, HB 1008, aims to cut ties with banks that have certain ESGs or environmental, social and governance policies. These are policies that consider the environmental or social impacts of their investments.

Those in favor of the bill said these banks are discriminating against Indiana businesses like coal companies and firearm makers.

A recent study commissioned for the climate advocacy group The Sunrise Project shows these laws reduce competition for state bond issues. That drives up interest and can cost taxpayers millions.

