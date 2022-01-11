-
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO has refined its long-term plans to be mostly powered by renewable energy in the next 20 years. That includes the…
-
U.S. Senate Democrats have proposed a clean energy standard that calls for getting the country’s electricity from sources that don’t emit — or can capture…
-
COVID-19 has put pressure on Indiana’s already struggling coal mining industry. Coal production dropped by nearly 37 percent last year — more than any of…
-
A proposed plant that would turn coal into diesel fuel in southwest Indiana has overcome a legal challenge to its air permit.Activists filed a petition to…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two large coal companies have started a new lobbying push as Indiana legislators are poised to again consider steps that could bolster…
-
When a coal plant shuts down, the loss of jobs and tax revenue can be devastating for the towns that host them. The state is grappling with how to help…
-
Within the next decade, nine coal plants in Indiana are expected to close or partially shut down. While that may mean cleaner air, it can also have…
-
A new program at Indiana State University aims to retrain coal plant workers in electric transmission and distribution. ISU designed the one-year…
-
The state House and Senate voted to send a controversial bill on coal plant closures to the governor Tuesday. The original version of the bill aimed to…
-
A Department of Child Services oversight bill is dramatically scaled back. Syringe exchanges are given a little extra time. And a consensus has been…