-
The City of Elkhart has announced that City Hall is closed until Monday due to two employees testing positive for the coronavirus. (You can read the…
-
Gyms across Indiana started reopening Friday as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's five-stage “Back On Track” plan. However, for one fitness center, the pandemic…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Movie theaters and public playgrounds will remain closed in Indiana for at least three more weeks under revisions to the state’s…
-
Indiana’s “Stay-At-Home” order has been in place for about a month, drastically reducing operations in the hospitality industry. Restaurants in the state…
-
The Michigan State Emergency Operations Center has announced that a popular Michigan State Recreation Area is closing as visitors have surged there during…
-
MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — The owner of a popular Indiana resort that’s been shuttered because of financial issues says it could reopen this year under new…
-
DETROIT (AP) — Two men, one from Macomb County and one from Kent County, have died from complications due to the coronavirus, bringing the number of…
-
Saint Mary's College has posted information on its website today saying the following:Students will no longer be allowed to return to the residence halls…
-
Today the Lerner Theatre announced it will close for the month of March. The Lerner issued the following statement in light of the coronavirus:All events…