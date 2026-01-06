© 2026 WVPE
South Bend fine dining landmark Tippecanoe Place closes doors

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:58 PM EST
The Studebaker Mansion, home to Tippecanoe Place restaurant since 1980, closed for good on Monday.
Tippecanoe Place, the restaurant that’s called the Studebaker Mansion home for 45 years, has announced it’s closing its doors.

If you’ve been around Michiana long enough, you’ve maybe celebrated a special occasion, a birthday, a high school prom dinner, or a wedding anniversary, at Tippecanoe Place. But on Monday the fine-dining establishment known for its prime rib announced on Facebook that it’s calling it quits.

Owner Kevin Jakel declined our interview request, but in a text message, said, “It was a great experience. Love Tippe and all that came with it!"

LaSalle Grill owner Mark McDonnell managed Tippecanoe Place from 1981 to 1987. He said its impact went beyond fine dining.

”Tippecanoe kind of led the way for the improvement of houses on West Washington and kind of made it a viable district, like the Museum District," McDonnell said. "It just was kind of a bastion for that neighborhood and brought people to the near West Side.”

Less clear is the future of the Studebaker Mansion that the restaurant occupied, built in the late 1880s by Studebaker co-founder Clement Studebaker. A spokesman for the company that owns the structure did not return our interview request.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
