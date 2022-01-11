-
South Bend nonprofit La Casa de Amistad has won a $100,000 grant from the Lowe’s 100 Hometowns Initiative. The Latino and immigrant focused youth and…
This is a story of losing a cat and finding a community. The timeline? Fifty days that felt like an eternity. It’s early January, South Bend, and our…
About 50 AmeriCorps members from northern Indiana were sworn into service Tuesday morning. AmeriCorps is a program that sends volunteers across the…
South Bend residents gathered once again on Tuesday night to give input on police practices - this time on the use of force policy. Attendees were given…
A bench in a neighborhood in South Bend is providing residents with more than just a place to relax. The Laughing Bench at 911 Portage Avenue is meant to…