Consent Decree

South Bend has reached a new agreement with the federal government to improve the city’s sewer system and decrease discharge of raw sewage into the St.…
In his July 29 annual state of the city address, South Bend Mayor James Mueller made infrastructure investments a priority and announced plans for a…
South Bend wants to raise water, sewer, stormwater and trash rates 3.5 percent per year over the next five years. The typical resident would see their…
Representatives from the United States Department of Justice are visiting schools in South Bend this week. It’s part of a decades long agreement to…