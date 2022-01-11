-
Indiana reports more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials open booster shots to Hoosiers 12 to 15 years old. And the…
As COVID-19 deaths approach 19,000 in Indiana, the insurance industry has been processing claims at a record rate. Nationally, more than 824,000 people…
Indiana has added 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths to its total in a little more than three weeks, pushing the state past another grim milestone:…
Six penguins at Columbian Park Zoo in Lafayette have died of what staff believe is avian malaria.The first penguin, Flash, died at the end of October.…
Gov. Eric Holcomb signs a new COVID-19 executive order after conferring with hospitals. New student COVID-19 cases break another pandemic record. And…
After months of COVID-19 deaths slowing to a trickle, the state’s daily deaths have begun to climb alongside its late-summer spike in cases. That climb…
IU Study: COVID-19 Vaccines Prevent More Than 139,000 US Deaths In First Five Months Of AvailabilityA new study by Indiana University and RAND Corp researchers says COVID-19 vaccinations prevented more than 139,000 U.S. deaths from the time they became…
Indiana surpassed 13,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Sunday. The state’s rate of newly reported deaths has continued its exponential slowdown since the…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has declined Republicans’ request to investigate whether nursing home orders issued by Gov.…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The prosecutor of Michigan's third-largest county says he will investigate COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, saying there are…