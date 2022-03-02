Indiana surpasses 22,000 dead, rate slows following trend with cases, hospitalizations

Indiana added 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths to its total in about a month, pushing the state past another milestone : 22,000 dead.

But similar to the drastic drop in new cases and the state’s hospital census, Indiana’s deaths are also falling.

With updated data Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health brought its confirmed COVID-19 deaths total to 22,037. For context, that’s larger than the populations of 25 counties in Indiana.

State health officials say there are an additional 891 suspected COVID-19 deaths – where a test wasn’t administered but health care professionals believe the person had the virus.

Indiana peaked at an average of 98 deaths per day in December 2020. But deaths plummeted in summer 2021 to seven deaths per day .

December 2021 grew to 56.1 and January reported about 67.8 deaths per day. But February so far has averaged only 34.6 per day. That number will likely still grow, because deaths are reported over a longer period of time.

Four counties – Benton, Fulton, Pike and Union – reported no deaths. And nearly half the state reported five or fewer deaths. Only Marion County reported more than 100 deaths.

IDOH has added 219 new deaths to its total in the last week. The state’s hospital census is at its lowest since July 29 and cases have dropped from more than 14,000 per day in mid-January to less than 700 per day last week.

