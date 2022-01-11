-
With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health brought its confirmed COVID-19 deaths total to 19,084. For context, that’s larger…
As cases surge across Indiana and the United States, Goshen Hospital saw a record number of COVID-19 deaths in December.In a news release, the hospital…
Indiana experienced COVID-19 whiplash throughout 2021 – setting both pandemic lows and record highs for cases and hospital capacity. But what did 2021…
Indiana has added 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths to its total in a little more than three weeks, pushing the state past another grim milestone:…
Indiana House Republicans sign on to legislation to effectively ban vaccine mandates from businesses. Indiana reports a single-day total of more than…
The Indiana Department of Health reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. This is the first time cases have been this high since Jan. 5 and…
Indiana surpasses 16,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. Health officials say anyone who wants to can get their booster shot. And the state prepares to…
Indiana has added 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths to its total in four weeks, pushing the state past another grim milestone: 16,000 dead. But, the…
Throughout the pandemic, experts have said the COVID-19 vaccines prevent serious illness and death, especially among people most vulnerable to COVID-19.…
Indiana surpasses more than 15,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The state health commissioner urges pregnant Hoosiers to get vaccinated. And despite…