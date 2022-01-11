-
ATLANTA (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will get a debate rematch in the second round of Democratic presidential primary debates, while Bernie Sanders…
-
A date has been set for the first debate between incumbent Republican Jackie Walorski and Democratic challenger Mel Hall. And it’s the same day and a…
-
Political groups in Michiana are gearing up for 2nd congressional district debates that will include Mel Hall, and may include Jackie Walorski.The…
-
More Indiana voters are turning out for candidate debates this primary season. After more than 450 people showed up for the debate between the Democratic…
-
The Democratic candidates for Indiana’s second congressional district will debate for the second time tonight. They will be at the Lerner Theatre in…
-
The Democratic candidates for Indiana’s second congressional district primary will debate tonight at IU South Bend. The debate is sponsored by the…
-
Tuesday and Wednesday evenings the candidates for Sheriff in Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties will debate at IU South Bend. The candidates for St. Joseph…