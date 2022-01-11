-
The state is leading a new push to educate first responders in Indiana about dementia. It aims to improve the response of those on the front lines of…
-
Many older American adults may inaccurately estimate their chances for developing dementia and do useless things to prevent it, new research…
-
Providers increasingly use music to help Alzheimer's and dementia patients in Indiana. Research shows listening to and performing music offers emotional…
-
A new study out of Indiana seeks to find better ways to support dementia patients and their loved ones in home care settings. Nearly half a million…
-
A team of Indiana researchers received a national grant to study the use of an app aimed at older patients. The tool is designed to help patients avoid…
-
A new addition to the Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Community in Elkhart,is a unique take on a village meant to help those in the midst of dementia who’ve…