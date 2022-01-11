-
Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced last week that tularemia had been identified in the bodies of wild cottontail rabbits…
SHELBURN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers are investigating the second shooting death of a juvenile bald eagle in western Indiana this year.…
NEW:MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says two men who died after their boat capsized while they were fishing on a small northern Indiana lake have…
Last month, Indiana declared three animals endangered species in the state — including a native coldwater fish called the cisco. Because runoff pollution…
NEW HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — State conservation officers are investigating the deaths of two trumpeter swans found fatally shot at a state park in southeastern…
The Indiana DNR is reporting that a Knox woman died when the off-road vehicle she was riding on crashed on Sunday. The driver survived, but is injured.…
Some Michigan firefighters are in the Western U.S. right now helping battle massive wildfires that have taken over parts of the state. The state…
The body of a 16-year-old girl was recovered from Lake Michigan near the Michigan City lighthouse pier Monday afternoon.Meantime a search is underway for…
Online plant sellers could make it harder for Indiana to enforce its new invasive plants rule. Well-known companies allow Hoosiers to purchase plants from…
SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a central Indiana man has been killed in a boating accident on Lake Wawasee. The Indiana Department of Natural…