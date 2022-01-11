-
On Christmas Eve the Elkhart Couny Board of Health announced that it had hired a new County Health Officer, Dr. Bethany Wait. Wait will replace Dr. Lydia…
Today the Elkhart County Health Department issued an update on the county's COVID-19 status. (You can read the release below.) Elkhart County is seeing a…
In the wake of promising vaccine trials and still-surging COVID-19 cases, the phrase “herd immunity” has entered the popular vocabulary. It refers to the…
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz gave a COVID-19 update at the Elkhart Kiwanis Club’s regular meeting held virtually Tuesday afternoon. She…
NEW: Elkhart County's Health Officer has issued new public health orders as the county was given a "red" designation by the Indiana State Dept. of Health…
Saturday morning the Elkhart County Council spent extensive time debating how much money, if any, to spend to recruit and retain a new County Health…
Late Friday afternoon, the Elkhart Co. Health Dept. issued a letter to warn county residents that more restrictive health orders are coming in an attempt…
Elkhart County Health Officer Releases COVID-19 Benchmarks As The County Sees A Record High In CasesNEW: Just hours after the Elkhart County Health Officer came out with benchmarks to get the county's COVID-19 outbreak under control, the county sees a…
Elkhart County's Health Officer is issuing new warnings about the transmission of COVID-19 in the county. In data released yesterday by the Indiana State…
The Elkhart County Board of Health met Thursday night to discuss the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases over the past several days. The meeting was…