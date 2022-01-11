-
St. Joseph County health officials say two cases of the highly contagious Delta variant have been identified in the county so far.At the most recent board…
On May 13, the Centers for Disease Control announced that vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks. That same day, St. Joseph County rescinded its…
Coronavirus cases in St. Joseph County are at the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, and the county’s COVID-19 tracking metrics are all in the…
St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says people can feel a little safer about this year’s Memorial Day celebrations than last year. He…
At the last regular COVID-19 update on Friday, St. Joseph County and South Bend leaders said the tide of the pandemic has turned decisively in the…
The Indiana legislature’s new law restricting local health officials’ emergency powers won’t immediately affect St. Joseph County, but Deputy County…
Everyone age 16 and older has been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana for over a month now, but only at designated vaccination sites or clinics.…
St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox expressed concern at the county's COVID-19 update on Friday that vaccinations in the county might be…
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as long as a virus is circulating from person to person, it’s bound to mutate into new…
It’s spring break season for area schools, just as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations begin to rise nationwide. As of April 1, the Centers for Disease…