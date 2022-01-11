-
South Bend expands initiative to provide students free internet access
-
Mishawaka High School has moved to an e-learning day for the third day in a row due to a threat against the school.The school was also on e-learning days…
-
Mishawaka High School has moved to an e-learning day for the second day in a row due to a threat against the school.The school was also on an e-learning…
-
Mishawaka High School has moved to an e-learning day due to a threat against the school.In a post on the district’s Facebook page, the district says it…
-
As the weather gets colder and tougher to navigate with ice and snow, many schools will likely use scheduled make-up days when kids can’t get to class.…