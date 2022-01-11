-
Indiana's largest early learning nonprofit announced more than a million dollars in grant awards Tuesday, aimed at closing care gaps across the state. The…
No county in Indiana adequately meets residents' needs for high-quality child care according to a report published by Early Learning Indiana this year.…
No counties in Indiana provide adequate access to high-quality preschool and child care opportunities, according to a new analysis from nonprofit Early…
Indiana's largest early learning nonprofit is awarding a handful of groups $100,000 in grant funding, aimed at streamlining business services for child…
Three ministry-based early educations programs in Northern Indiana have received grants from Early Learning Indiana to help them improve in their Paths to…