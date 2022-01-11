-
This year saw the end of the first full school year affected by the pandemic, more state education funding specifically to raise teacher pay, and a lot…
Indiana schools are slated to get a surge of nearly $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief over the next three years. The money is meant to help them…
When Nina Burton was a student in Gary Community Schools in the 1980s, the district had close to 30,000 students and several high schools. It was known…
A new study says school choice options in Indiana have saved the state millions in education spending. But researchers say the cost-savings come as the…
Schools across the state are offering bonuses to their staff as tokens of appreciation after an intense and unusual school year. They're hoping extra pay…
Nearly $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds is headed to Indiana public schools. In rural districts where income from property taxes is low,…
Indiana's legislative leaders say school funding remains a top priority as the latest revenue forecast indicates an additional $2 billion available in the…
Indiana House Republicans want to spend at least $65 million less on traditional K-12 schools in their state budget plan than Gov. Eric Holcomb…
There’s a new push to close a wide gap in state funding for universities. Oakland University says no school should get less than $4,500 per student.As…