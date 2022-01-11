-
The St. Joseph County Department of Health is warning Michiana residents to guard against mosquito-borne diseases this Labor Day weekend.Though there have…
-
On Sept. 24, Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services announced a suspected second human case of EEE in Montcalm County, leading to another…
-
The Indiana State Dept. of Health has announced that aerial mosquito spraying is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday after a human case of EEE (Eastern…
-
NEW: Today both the State of Indiana and Michigan have reported their first human cases of EEE (Eastern Equine Encaphlitis.) The case in Indiana is in…
-
The State of Michigan has announced that for the first time in 2020, a person in the state has been diagnosed with West Nile. (You can read the full…
-
According to a post on the Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm's Facebook page on Sunday, Dec. 22, the Teichman family indicated the farm is going up for sale. Bill…
-
6th Fatality Linked To Eastern Equine Encephalitis Reported In Michigan, This Time In Berrien CountyST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — Michigan health authorities are reporting a 6th fatality linked to Eastern Equine Encephalitis.Berrien County Health Department…
-
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — Health officials in a southwestern Michigan county say cold weather has ended this year’s mosquito season and with it the threat…
-
It’s likely going to be a few more weeks before it gets cold enough in Michiana to kill all the mosquitoes. That’s more important this fall with the cases…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say a rare mosquito-borne virus that's killed one Indiana resident will remain a threat until the first hard…