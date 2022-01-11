-
Gov. Eric Holcomb urged people who see something to say something in the wake of this weekend’s mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.But…
-
President Trump is speaking from the White House about the mass shootings that took place over the weekend in Ohio in Texas. Watch his remarks live.…
-
Updated at 10:01 p.m. ETTwenty people are dead and 26 were wounded in a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Saturday morning, according to…
-
Pete Buttigieg did not deliver planned remarks today during an address before the AFSCME Public Service Forum. Instead he spoke about the mass shooting in…