Republican lawmakers want to require an extra check of a voter’s identification on absentee ballot applications. Supporters say it’s about election…
Indiana Federal Bureau of Investigation officials spoke with media about 2020 election security Thursday and say it is a top priority.After Russian…
It’s unlikely the General Assembly will give counties more money in the 2020 session for new voting machines.More than half the machines in Indiana don’t…
St. Joseph County voters got the chance to preview new electronic voting machines at the Charles Martin Youth Center in South Bend Thursday afternoon.The…
Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson wants to reassure Hoosiers that their votes will be secure when they go to the polls.Arizona and Illinois had…
Secretary of State Connie Lawson says Indiana legislators wouldn’t provide funding for election security measures at the level she wanted.Still, Lawson…
The Indiana Election Commission recently approved the first paper backups for electronic voting machines.But it could take up to a decade before such…