The Elkhart County Health Department announced Wednesday that Melanie Sizemore will take on the newly created role of Health Administrator.Dr. Richard…
The Elkhart County Board of Health announced Monday that it is appointing Dr. Houman Vaghefi to the board effective immediately. Vaghefi is an oncologist…
Ahead of the holidays, the Indiana Department of Health is sending a COVID-19 “strike team” to the Elkhart County Health Department. Free COVID-19 testing…
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait says the county’s COVID-19 situation has gotten significantly worse over the past three weeks.“Our county…
The Elkhart County Board of Health has experienced a lot of turnover in the last few months. At its final meeting of the year Thursday night, board…
The Elkhart County Health Department is urging caution following the county’s return to “red” on Indiana’s COVID-19 tracking map.The red category…
Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait will be stepping down at the end of the year.Wait took over the health department in January after former…
The Elkhart County Health Department opened a new COVID-19 testing center Wednesday.Free drive-through tests are now available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.…
Ahead of the Labor Day holiday on Sept. 6, the Indiana Department of Health will be offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines in Goshen. A spokeswoman for the…
The Elkhart County Health Department is once again urging all residents to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, as the delta variant…