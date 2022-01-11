-
Gov. Eric Holcomb is appealing a judge’s ruling in his emergency powers lawsuit against the General Assembly.Legislators passed a law this year, HEA 1123,…
Lawmakers score a major victory in their legal battle over emergency powers. Indiana announces a half-a-billion dollar grant program to stabilize the…
Gov. Eric Holcomb said he’s evaluating all his options after a major loss in his legal battle with state lawmakers.A county judge Thursday ruled a new law…
Indiana Republican lawmakers scored a huge victory Thursday in their court battle with Gov. Eric Holcomb over emergency powers.A Marion County judge ruled…
Indiana’s COVID-19 cases dip slightly following Labor Day weekend. Gov. Eric Holcomb says the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is a “bridge…
It’s now up to Indiana courts to decide whether a new emergency powers law is unconstitutional. Attorneys for Gov. Eric Holcomb and the General Assembly…
Gov. Eric Holcomb, Attorney General Todd Rokita and the General Assembly will square off in court again Friday, the latest hearing in an ongoing lawsuit…
The Indiana Supreme Court denied Attorney General Todd Rokita’s effort to halt a lawsuit between the governor and the General Assembly over emergency…
Attorney General Todd Rokita is trying again to block the governor’s lawsuit over an emergency powers law.Rokita is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s effort to prolong a court battle over an emergency powers law was prevented by a Marion County judge Tuesday.Judge…