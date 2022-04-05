© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Indiana Supreme Court to hear arguments in lawsuit between governor, legislature

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 5, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT
FILE PHOTO: Peter Balonon-Rosen
/
IPB News
The Indiana Supreme Court will hear a case between Gov. Eric Holcomb and the General Assembly over emergency powers.

The Indiana Supreme Court will finally hear a case between Gov. Eric Holcomb and the General Assembly over emergency powers.

Thursday’s hearing comes nearly a year after the lawsuit was first filed.

Many lawmakers felt sidelined during the COVID-19 pandemic as the governor issued dozens of executive orders, some of which legislators openly opposed.

To give themselves more opportunity to intervene in the future, lawmakers passed a bill – HEA 1123 – that allows them to call a special session of the General Assembly during a public emergency.

But Holcomb – supported by some constitutional experts – believes the Indiana Constitution exclusively gives that power to the governor.

A trial court judge ruled in lawmakers’ favor, saying legislators generally get to decide when and for how long they meet. Holcomb appealed that ruling directly to the state Supreme Court, which will now decide on the measure’s constitutionality.

