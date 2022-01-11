-
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush told state leaders Wednesday the state’s judicial system is hard at work to increase public trust and innovate.
New numbers from the Indiana State Supreme Court show low participation in the eviction diversion program launched in November.Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10,…
NEW:INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush says she's still dealing with her COVID-19 illness as she joined the first state Supreme Court…
The Indiana Supreme Court rejected a petition from the ACLU of Indiana to release jail and prison inmates at risk of COVID-19.The ACLU’s request noted…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A disciplinary panel says Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill isn't immune from the state Supreme Court's attorney discipline process…