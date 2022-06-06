Holcomb expected to name new Supreme Court justice this week

Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to name a new Indiana Supreme Court justice this week.

And Holcomb recently discussed what he’s looking for ahead of that decision.

Holcomb said judicial philosophy is of “paramount importance” – how the new justice will interpret laws and the Constitution. He said that’s particularly vital considering the candidates’ ages.

“You know, the three that I have to choose from are below 50," Holcomb said. "So, they could be there an awfully long time.”

Holcomb said the pandemic has also made him think differently about how to evaluate candidates for the job. He said like many parts of government, the justice system has been forced to evaluate how it interacts with the public.

“And so, I’m very curious about any new approaches that a new individual on the bench would bring,” Holcomb said.

The three candidates Holcomb will choose from to replace retiring Justice Steven David are Justin Forkner, Dana Kenworthy and Derek Molter.

