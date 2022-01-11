-
Tenants struggling to pay rent or utility bills due to COVID-19 may be eligible to receive assistance through the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Indiana housing advocates fear the state Supreme Court’s effort to help curb evictions won’t be very effective.The Court’s order requires judges to tell…
Photo credit: According to an order from the Indiana Supreme Court, judges hearing eviction cases in the state must inform the landlord and tenant of…
Tenant advocates say eviction courts have been “insane” as both old and new filings begin to move through Indiana courts. An estimated 64,000 eviction…
Starting next month, Elkhart County residents who need rental assistance will have to apply through the state, rather than the county. The county has…
After the U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium, there’s a brighter spotlight than ever…
With the end of the CDC eviction moratorium, thousands of eviction cases can now start moving through state courts. An estimated 90,000 Hoosiers are…
The Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium last week, but emergency rental assistance is still available. St. Joseph County…
Judy Fox is a University of Notre Dame law professor and directs the school’s Economic Justice Clinic. She’s represented low-income clients on eviction…