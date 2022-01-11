-
A federal court has ordered the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to decide whether to make the lake sturgeon a federally protected species.The ancient…
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Sierra Club, and Citizens Action Coalition have concerns about a proposed natural gas pipeline that would…
A court has ordered the federal government to decide whether the northern long-eared bat should be listed as an endangered species by the end of next…
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Federal officials say a bird called the interior least tern is being dropped from the endangered species list. The small,…
UNDATED (AP) — Bald eagles have been removed from Indiana’s list of species deemed endangered or of special concern thanks to the bird’s successful…