-
The Environmental Protection Agency released guidance to clarify how utilities should handle toxic coal ash waste.
-
Environmental regulators around the country monitored industrial air polluters a bit less than usual last fiscal year because of the pandemic. But for the…
-
So far, the state has detected little or no toxic PFAS chemicals in Indiana's smaller drinking water utilities. That’s according to the Indiana Department…
-
A Superfund site in Martinsville will receive money for cleanup from the federal infrastructure law. It’s one of 49 such sites in the country that hasn't…
-
By 2026, new cars could get an average of 40 miles per gallon. That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s new standards for car emissions —…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency said — once the cleanup at the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago is done — the public and the environment will…
-
Bruno Pigott is stepping down as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.According to Governor Holcomb’s office, Pigott will…
-
Note: Bottled water is available for the residents of Benton Harbor. For a list of distribution sites and times, click here or call 2-1-1.Federal and…
-
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said long-term exposure to ethylene oxide increases your risk for cancers of the white blood cells like…
-
The Cook Group Inc. plant in Ellettsville is putting a chemical into the air that the Environmental Protection Agency now knows can increase your risk for…