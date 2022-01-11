-
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana is at a point where he “thankfully can contemplate” ending the public health emergency around the COVID-19 pandemic.But…
Gov. Eric Holcomb won’t reimpose any mask mandates in Hoosier schools, only urging students, teachers and staff to mask up amid a surge of COVID-19.The…
Gov. Eric Holcomb will decide later this week whether to reimpose any COVID-19 restrictions as the delta variant surges in Indiana.The Centers for Disease…
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit against the Indiana General Assembly over emergency power legislation can move forward – despite Attorney General Todd…
Indiana’s first openly gay major party candidate for governor announced his bid Monday.Indianapolis tech entrepreneur Josh Owens will seek the Democratic…
Veterans’ military pensions will be 100 percent exempt from Indiana’s income tax in the next four years. And the state is using that to recruit retiring…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is heading into the 2020 campaign season with $6 million to spend on a probable re-election bid thanks to…
The final debate between Indiana gubernatorial candidates Eric Holcomb (R), John Gregg (D), and Rex Bell (L) takes place tonight in Evansville. Tune in to…