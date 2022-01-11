-
The COVID-19 pandemic along with the expiration of the eviction moratorium is expected to fuel a rise in bankruptcy filings at the beginning of 2022,…
Tenant advocates say eviction courts have been “insane” as both old and new filings begin to move through Indiana courts. An estimated 64,000 eviction…
After the U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium, there’s a brighter spotlight than ever…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium, which the U.S. Supreme Court ended last month, was somewhat effective in keeping…
With the end of the CDC eviction moratorium, thousands of eviction cases can now start moving through state courts. An estimated 90,000 Hoosiers are…
The Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium last week, but emergency rental assistance is still available. St. Joseph County…
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the latest federal eviction moratorium Thursday, tenant advocates say it will be a race against the clock to…
Judy Fox is a University of Notre Dame law professor and directs the school’s Economic Justice Clinic. She’s represented low-income clients on eviction…
Today we revisit a few of the most interesting conversations we had this week, including an update on Roncalli High School’s federal case involving the…
The eviction moratorium has been extended for counties with high infection rates of COVID-19. For Indiana, this means all 92 counties in the state.Today…