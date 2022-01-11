-
New numbers from the Indiana State Supreme Court show low participation in the eviction diversion program launched in November.Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 10,…
Indiana housing advocates fear the state Supreme Court’s effort to help curb evictions won’t be very effective.The Court’s order requires judges to tell…
Tenant advocates say eviction courts have been “insane” as both old and new filings begin to move through Indiana courts. An estimated 64,000 eviction…
After the U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium, there’s a brighter spotlight than ever…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratorium, which the U.S. Supreme Court ended last month, was somewhat effective in keeping…
With the end of the CDC eviction moratorium, thousands of eviction cases can now start moving through state courts. An estimated 90,000 Hoosiers are…
The Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium last week, but emergency rental assistance is still available. St. Joseph County…
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the latest federal eviction moratorium Thursday, tenant advocates say it will be a race against the clock to…
Judy Fox is a University of Notre Dame law professor and directs the school’s Economic Justice Clinic. She’s represented low-income clients on eviction…
One year after the state launched an optional program to help landlords and tenants see if they can reach an eviction settlement out of court, tenant…