There's still time for Michiganders facing evictions to apply for help

Michigan's COVID Rental Assistance Program stopped accepting new applications on June 30. But people who are facing an eviction still have the rest of this month to apply.

Applications are open to people received an eviction case with a "Summons and Complaint" from a district court.

They'll have to apply for assistance through local agencies.

Since the program began in March 2021, almost 300,000 people have applied for assistance, and almost half of those applications were approved, according to the state.

The state said it's still processing over 72,000 applications for the program, and that number is increasing as those facing evictions continue to apply.

The average household that qualified for assistance got more than $5,000 dollars for rent, water, heating, sewage and electricity bills.

Applications will remain open through the end of July for those facing an eviction, and maybe longer if funding doesn't run out.

Anyone who thinks they are eligible can contact their local service agency on the CERA contact list at Michigan.gov/CERA or visit www.michiganlegalhelp.org to get an application.

