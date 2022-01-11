-
Tenants struggling to pay rent or utility bills due to COVID-19 may be eligible to receive assistance through the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
-
Tenant advocates say eviction courts have been “insane” as both old and new filings begin to move through Indiana courts. An estimated 64,000 eviction…
-
Starting next month, Elkhart County residents who need rental assistance will have to apply through the state, rather than the county. The county has…
-
An estimated 93,000 Hoosier households are behind on their rent, yet less than 20 percent of them have received emergency rental assistance through state…
-
After the U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction moratorium, there’s a brighter spotlight than ever…
-
The Supreme Court struck down the CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium last week, but emergency rental assistance is still available. St. Joseph County…
-
The eviction moratorium has been extended for counties with high infection rates of COVID-19. For Indiana, this means all 92 counties in the state.Today…
-
If you’ve struggled to pay rent in St. Joseph County during the COVID-19 pandemic, help is available through the county’s emergency rental assistance…
-
The Indiana Department of Health reported 136 additional confirmed deaths over the last week. That brings the state’s total to 12,446 confirmed deaths.…
-
At the Indiana COVID-19 briefing Wednesday afternoon, state officials announced a new rental assistance program for renters who have suffered financially…