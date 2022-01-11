fatalities

-
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A house fire killed two people before dawn in southwestern Michigan. The roof had collapsed when Benton Harbor firefighters…
-
NEW:MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says two men who died after their boat capsized while they were fishing on a small northern Indiana lake have…
-
Elkhart Police have released information that two people have died following a crash Thursday morning on Cassopolis St. between a Jeep and a…
-
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Public safety officials say three family members are dead in southwestern Michigan after an early morning apartment fire.…