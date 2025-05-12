© 2025 WVPE
Draft report seeks public input on making streets and roads safer

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 12, 2025 at 5:06 PM EDT
Provided
A woman is seen riding a bike on the side of a road. The Move Safe Michiana report includes a plan by the city of Nappanee to create a multi-use path along Jackson Street to provide a safer alternative for Amish and Mennonite residents on bikes instead of riding on State Road 19.

After a year of work, area transportation officials have drafted a report identifying the most dangerous streets and intersections in Michiana. Now they invite you to weigh in on whether they got it right.

Armed with a new federal grant in 2023, the Michiana Area Council of Governments asked local officials in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko counties to identify construction projects, engineering changes and public awareness efforts to address their worst streets and roads. That is, those that have seen the most crashes resulting in deaths or serious injuries from 2019 through 2023, while also anticipating future trends.

Through June 9 the agency is asking for public comment on the plan, called Move Safe Michiana. MACOG Transportation Director Caitlin Stevens says projects in the final plan will have a leg up in winning federal funding.

"This enables any of our local jurisdictions within our four-county area to be eligible for implementation funding, so we think that's a really great benefit for the region," Stevens said.

MACOG plans two public meetings on the action plan before its police board votes on whether to adopt it:

  • Wednesday, May 28 from 12 to 1 p.m., St. Joseph County Library, 304 S. Main St., South Bend, Classroom C, Community Learning Center.
  • Thursday, May 29 from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, 418 S. Main St, Elkhart.
