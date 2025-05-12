Draft report seeks public input on making streets and roads safer

After a year of work, area transportation officials have drafted a report identifying the most dangerous streets and intersections in Michiana. Now they invite you to weigh in on whether they got it right.

Armed with a new federal grant in 2023, the Michiana Area Council of Governments asked local officials in St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko counties to identify construction projects, engineering changes and public awareness efforts to address their worst streets and roads. That is, those that have seen the most crashes resulting in deaths or serious injuries from 2019 through 2023, while also anticipating future trends.

Through June 9 the agency is asking for public comment on the plan, called Move Safe Michiana. MACOG Transportation Director Caitlin Stevens says projects in the final plan will have a leg up in winning federal funding.

"This enables any of our local jurisdictions within our four-county area to be eligible for implementation funding, so we think that's a really great benefit for the region," Stevens said.

MACOG plans two public meetings on the action plan before its police board votes on whether to adopt it:

