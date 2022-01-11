-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — For the second time this week, the U.S. government’s road safety agency is sending a team to investigate a Tesla crash in Michigan.…
-
Indiana State Police have released details of a Thursday afternoon police chase that started at the typically busy intersection of Edison and Hickory in…
-
UPDATE:Upon further review, St. Joseph Co. Police now say that two people rescued from a vehicle in a ditch on Dragoon Trail earlier today were not there…
-
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A semi-truck hauling milk on the Indiana Toll Road crashed and rolled in the median, killing the Michigan driver. Police say the…
-
Elkhart Police have released information that two people have died following a crash Thursday morning on Cassopolis St. between a Jeep and a…
-
The Indiana DNR is reporting that a Knox woman died when the off-road vehicle she was riding on crashed on Sunday. The driver survived, but is injured.…
-
Indiana State Police say a Warsaw man died Thursday in a crash in Kosciusko County. (You can read the full release below.) Kosciusko County- A Warsaw, IN…
-
Indiana State Police responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on I-94 in LaPorte County today. ISP says the driver was involved in a crash.(Below is…
-
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a meeting next month to determine the probable cause of the 2018 crash that…
-
Indiana State Police responded to a crash last night that left a dramatic scene on I-65 in the Crown Point area.Read more below from the ISP release.CROWN…