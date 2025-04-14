Teen's mom says Amish family forgiving in crash that killed kids

The mother of the teen who drove into a horse-drawn cart near Bremen, killing three Amish children, says the children’s family reached out and expressed forgiveness toward her daughter over the weekend.

Killed instantly Wednesday morning were the pony cart’s 13-year-old driver, Glenda Yoder, and her brothers, 10-year-old Darrell and 9-year-old Devon.

The 17-year-old driver’s mother, Tracy Coleman, on Sunday posted a message on Facebook saying the crash was an accident, and not all accidents involve recklessness. She said her daughter, Sienna, turned over her phone to prove she wasn’t texting, her car’s black box shows she wasn’t speeding, and a toxicology test verified she wasn’t impaired.

Coleman said she’s never imagined such love, compassion and grace as she saw Sunday when the family invited Sienna and her to their home and the children’s funeral. She said the family hugged Sienna, told her they love her, and gave her Glenda’s Bible to help her heal.

Coleman said, “They also have heard that society has had cruel things to say about her and that hurts them deeply. Please know that my daughter is suffering and be kind to her. Her life, as well as the Yoder’s will never be the same.”

Marshall County police are still investigating and it will be up to prosecutor Nelson Chipman to decide whether any charges should be filed against Sienna.